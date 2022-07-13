Nsoatreman FC appoint ex-Ghana international Mohammed Gargo as head coach 

Ghana Premier League newcomers Nsoatreman FC has announced Mohammed Gargo as the new head coach of the club.

The former Ghana international takes over from Coach Boniface Ayipa ahead of the upcoming season.

Coach Ayipa who qualified the team to the domestic top-flight is unable to sit on the bench due to his license.

The Coach has a License B certificate hence the reason for the club to appoint a new coach to manage the team.

The club in a post on their social media pages announced the Gargo as the new coach of the club for the next three seasons.

We are happy to announce the signing of Coach MOHAMMED GARGO as our new head coach for the next 3 years