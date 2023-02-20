Nsoatreman FC assistant coach claims Asante Kotoko got lucky

Nsoatreman FC assistant coach Boniface Ayipah has claimed that Asante Kotoko got lucky in their recent Ghana Premier League match.

The two teams faced off in a Week 18 encounter, which resulted in a goalless draw.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Ayipah argued that Nsoatreman FC was the better team, despite the draw.

He criticised Asante Kotoko for not creating any goal-scoring chances and credited his team's solid defence and fantastic goalkeeper for keeping the opposition at bay.

"Technically and tactically we drew with Kotoko but we were ahead of them because we created about three goal-scoring chances which we couldn’t make good use of," Ayipah said, expressing confidence in his team's abilities.

The draw meant that Asante Kotoko dropped points, and now trail Aduana Stars by seven points in the Ghana Premier League table. Nonetheless, they will likely be relieved to have avoided a defeat against Nsoatreman FC, who proved to be a challenging opponent.