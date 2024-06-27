Nsoatreman FC celebrated as heroes after historic MTN FA Cup triumph

Nsoatreman FC returned home heroes after their historic MTN FA Cup victory.

Following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Bofoakwa Tano on June 23rd, hundreds of fans lined the streets of Nsoatre to celebrate with the team.

The town erupted in pride as they welcomed their champions home.

Nsoatreman FC, a club founded in 2019, have made remarkable strides in a short time.

They earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2022, and now, just two years later, they've clinched their first major trophy by defeating Bofoakwa Tano at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The final match was a nail-biter. After falling behind in the first half, Nsoatreman fought back to equalise, pushing the game into a penalty shootout, which they won 5-4.

This victory not only secured the trophy but also set the stage for their upcoming participation in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

They now have a bigger responsibility to uphold, aiming to make a significant impact just as Dreams FC did when they reached the semi-finals in their debut.