Nsoatreman FC CEO projects upgrade of Nana Koromansah II Park

Chief Executive Officer of Nsoatreman FC, Nana Nyantakyi Baah has revealed that he has plans to elevate their home grounds to meet CAF standards if they win the FA Cup.

Per the rules, the team that lifts the FA Cup will represents Ghana at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nsoatreman progressed to the semifinals of the FA Cup after recording a hard fought victory over RTU last Saturday and will face King Faisal as their next opponent.

Nana Nyantakyi Baah said: "I am completely ready and committed to winning this season's MTN FA Cup and represent the nation in the CAF Confederation Cup next season. Once we qualify, we will make sure Nana Koromansah II Park is upgraded to meet the CAF licensing standard to play out matches there."

