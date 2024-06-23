Nsoatreman FC clinch MTN FA Cup in dramatic final against Bofoakwa Tano

Nsoatreman FC claimed their first major trophy, winning the MTN FA Cup on Sunday night in a thrilling clash against Bofoakwa Tano at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legob.

Bofoakwa Tano, who were relegated from the Ghana Premier League this season, took the lead in the first half and seemed poised to end their challenging season on a high note.

However, Nsoatreman, guided by experienced coach Maxwell Konadu, staged a comeback in the second half. After both teams couldn't be separated in extra time, Nsoatreman showed great composure in a penalty shootout, winning 5-4 with 16-year-old Apetorgbor Foster scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Bofoakwa Tano initially celebrated when Richard Dzikoe scored a well-executed goal in the 22nd minute, but Nsoatreman equalised with 11 minutes remaining in regular time.

Sadat Mohammed's ambitious long-range shot slipped through goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi's hands, levelling the score and ultimately breaking Bofoakwa Tano's hearts as they lost in penalties.

Kobi and his team will feel devastated as they missed out on a chance to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, a spot now claimed by Nsoatreman.

This means Ghana's representatives for next year's continental club competitions are newcomers, with Samartex also securing their first major trophy by winning the Ghana Premier League.