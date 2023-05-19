Nsoatreman FC coach Abubakari Mumuni determined to secure vital win for GPL survival

Nsoatreman FC coach Abubakari Mumuni is fully focused on securing victory in their upcoming game to help the team maintain their position in the top flight.

As newcomers to the premier league, Nsoatreman FC currently sit 16th on the league table with 37 points. Their next match will be against Real Tamale United on Friday.

Mumuni emphasised the importance of the upcoming game, describing it as a crucial match for their survival in the premier league.

He stated, "It's like a match of survival; it is going to be a determinant factor as to whether we will stay in the premier league or not. So we will go all out and make sure that we grab the three maximum points."

The coach's determination to secure a win reflects the team's urgency to secure valuable points and ensure their continued presence in the top tier of Ghanaian football.