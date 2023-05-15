Nsoatreman FC coach blames defensive errors for FA Cup semi-final defeat

Nsoatreman FC coach, Mumuni Abubakari, has attributed his team's elimination from the MTN FA Cup to defensive errors following their 3-2 defeat by King Faisal in the semifinal clash on Sunday.

Although Nsoatreman took an early lead with Samuel Ofori's well-taken penalty in the 9th minute, King Faisal rallied back to score three goals. Baba Yahaya scored in the 35th minute, while Frimpong Boateng's half-volley put Faisal in the lead just before halftime. Kwame Nana Junior levelled the score for Nsoatreman in the 55th minute, but Samuel Adom Antwi's 64th-minute goal sealed the victory for King Faisal.

"It's the same defensive errors, and it's like my goalkeeper was late to the second and third balls. That is the game of football," said Mumuni in an interview with StarTimes after the match.

"You look at the weaknesses and then see how you can work them out," he added.

Despite the disappointment of their FA Cup exit, Mumuni and his team are now focusing on their Premier League campaign as they fight to avoid relegation.

Nsoatreman's defeat means that King Faisal will face Hearts of Oak in the final of the MTN FA Cup on June 6 at the Cape Coast Stadium.