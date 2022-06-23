Nsoatreman FC Coach Boniface Ayipa willing to accept deputy role after Ghana Premier League promotion

Nsoatreman FC head coach Boniface Ayipa says he is ready to act as deputy coach next season.

Boniface helped Nsoatreman to secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League after defeating Tamale City 2-1 in the Division One League playoff on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, Coach Ayipa does not have the required license A certificate to coach the team in the Ghana Premier League next season.

He is ready to accept the deputy role should the team appoint a new coach.

“I have a license B certificate. Somebody is going to continue the job now and I don’t have a problem with that. Even if I had a License A and management decide to hire another person, I will respect their decision and I don’t have a problem”, he told Happy FM.

Bonficae Ayipa is hoping the Ghana Football Association will organize the CAF License A coaching course so he would be able to upgrade himself and get the required certificate to manage the team at the Premier League.

“I am ever ready to undertake the course today. The last time they did the License A was in 2016. I wasn’t qualified then so I didn’t take part. Since then they haven’t organized any License A course. When we went for the refresher course we were told they may organize one this year”.