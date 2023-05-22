GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nsoatreman FC coach confident of avoiding relegation with three matches remaining

Published on: 22 May 2023
Nsoatreman FC coach Mumuni Abubakari expressed his belief that his team has successfully avoided relegation with just three matches left in the season.

The Nsuatre-based club secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Real Tamale United at the Nana Kronmansah Park on Friday.

The lone goal was scored by Emmanuel Kotei, ensuring the home side claimed all three points. Following the match, Mumuni Abubakari confidently stated that his team would be competing in the top-flight division next season.

"Nsoatreman is already part and parcel of the Ghana Premier League; we are going to survive," declared Abubakari in his post-match remarks.

As a debutant in the Ghana Premier League, Nsoatreman FC currently occupies the 14th position on the league table with 40 points from 31 matches played.

The victory over Real Tamale United has boosted their chances of avoiding relegation, and the team's coach is optimistic about their prospects.

