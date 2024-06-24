GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 June 2024
Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadi excited after FA Cup triumph

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu has shared his excitement after leading the club to their first major trophy following their FA Cup triumph over Bofoakwa Tano FC. 

The Ghana Premier League side defeated Bofoakwa Tano 5-4 on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw after extra time.

Bofoakwa, who suffered relegation at the end of the Ghana Premier League season, opened the scoring through Richard Dzikoe at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC responded in the second half after Bofoakwa's goalkeeper failed to grab a long-range strike from Sadat Mohammed.

"We are so excited. I am happy for myself, the team, the management, the team and everyone. Thank you Ghana football," he said after the match.

The FA Cup winners will now represent Ghana in Africa by competition in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The Nsoatre-based club also finished the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League in fourth-place.

