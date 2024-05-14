Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu anticipates tough clash against Bofoakwa Tano in MTN FA Cup final

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu is anticipating a challenging encounter in the upcoming MTN FA Cup final against Bofoakwa Tano.

The experienced Ghanaian tactician acknowledges the competitiveness of matches between the two Bono Region clubs, given their familiarity with each other's style of play.

Nsoatreman secured their spot in the final after defeating Legon Cities 2-1 in the first semifinal, while Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over holders Dreams FC in the other semifinal clash.

Looking ahead to the final showdown next month at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Konadu expects a difficult match against Bofoakwa Tano, emphasizing their history of closely contested encounters.

"It is difficult. As for Bofoakwa Tano, everywhere we meet them, it is always difficult. If you look at it, this season, we have gone to play a draw at their home and they also came to draw at home," Konadu commented in an interview on Asempa FM.

With both teams vying for the coveted MTN FA Cup title and the chance to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, the final promises to be a highly anticipated and fiercely contested affair.

The match will be held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on June 23.