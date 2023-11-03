GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu credits tactical superiority for victory over Asante Kotoko

Published on: 03 November 2023
Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu believes that his team's tactical prowess played a significant role in their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex.

In the closely contested match, Stephen Diyuo's first-half goal proved to be the decider, earning the home side a valuable win while condemning Asante Kotoko to their second defeat of the season. The victory also allowed Nsoatreman FC to reclaim the top spot in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking after the match, Konadu credited the all-important win to his team's tactical superiority, particularly in the first half. He stated, "We were tactically superior to Asante Kotoko in the first half, but Asante Kotoko came into the game strongly. However, we kept our composure and played according to our game plan. I am happy with the results."

Konadu also revealed that the well-resourced training facility at the club played a crucial role in their recent success. He explained, "We are playing well because we have a well-resourced training facility, so any training program we want to implement, we do it to our maximum best, and that is yielding results for us."

Konadu and his team will face Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium. They aim to continue their winning streak as they compete against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.

