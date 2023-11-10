Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu disappointed after defeat to Medeama

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed his disappointment following his team's 1-0 defeat to Medeama in an outstanding Ghana Premier League game on Thursday.

Despite dominating possession, Nsoatreman FC failed to convert their chances, and Medeama capitalised on a penalty opportunity to secure the win.

"I told my players to play football and enjoy themselves, and that's exactly what we came here to do," Konadu said in a post-match interview.

"In possession-wise, we were leading Medeama, and we did that to frustrate them and push them to go direct, which they did, and we were picking all the second balls. It was unfortunate they had a penalty and utilised it."

Konadu rued his side's missed opportunities, saying, "We created enough chances, but we couldn't put them away. That's football, sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't."

Despite the loss, Nsoatreman FC remain in second place on the Ghana Premier League table, tied on points with third-place Medeama after nine games into the season. Konadu believes his team needs to learn from the defeat and move forward.

Nsoatreman FC will look to bounce back when they face Asante Kotoko in their next league game.