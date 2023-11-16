Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu expresses concerns over player fatigue

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has voiced concerns about player exhaustion as his team navigates through a packed schedule in the Ghana Premier League.

After securing a 2-0 victory over RTU, Konadu acknowledged the efforts of his players but highlighted the toll of playing three matches in a week.

Despite the fatigue setting in, Nsoatreman FC have been performing impressively in the Ghana Premier League, securing six wins, one draw, and three losses in the first 10 games of the campaign.

Currently standing at second place in the league standings with 19 points, they are just two points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

Speaking about the recent match, Konadu noted, "RTU did their best even though they went a man down. Having gone down to 10 men, we were hoping to get the second goal, and eventually, the second goal came and that calmed all of us down, and we managed the game until the end."

However, he acknowledged the toll of the packed schedule on his players, saying, "I think fatigue has started setting in my team. Playing three matches in a week has had some effect on the players. We will manage the week well and make sure we give everybody the necessary rest they need before we regroup again."

Nsoatreman FC is set to face Bofoakwa Tano in their upcoming Ghana Premier League matchday 11 clash, aiming to maintain their impressive run in the league."