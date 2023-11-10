Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu expresses disappointment after narrow loss to Medeama

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed his disappointment following his team's recent defeat to Medeama in an intense Ghana Premier League clash.

The Yellow and Mauves secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC at the Akoon Community Park, leaving Konadu and his players with a bitter taste of defeat.

Jonathan Sowah, who has earned a call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, made the difference by converting a penalty to secure maximum points for Medeama.

Speaking after the match, Coach Maxwell Konadu shared his thoughts on the game and the strategies they had employed, saying, "I tell my players to play football and enjoy ourselves, and that's exactly what we came here to do. In possession-wise, we were leading Medeama, and we did that to frustrate them and push them to go direct, which they did, and we were picking up all the second balls. It was unfortunate they had a penalty and utilized it."

Nsoatreman FC currently hold the second position on the Ghana Premier League table and shares the same number of points with third-placed Medeama after nine games into the season.

While the loss is undoubtedly disappointing for Konadu and his team, they remain well-placed in the league and will likely use this setback as motivation to come back stronger in their future matches.