GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu hails defenders' role in FA Cup success

Published on: 13 May 2024
Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu hails defenders' role in FA Cup success

Nsoatreman FC  boss Maxwell Konadu has credited his team's defenders for their pivotal role in securing a spot in the final of the MTN FA Cup final.

Nsoatreman FC triumphed 2-1 over Legon Cities FC in the semi-finals, with Konadu emphasising the significance of his players' mentality and their solid defensive performance.

In an interview on Onua FM, Konadu highlighted the determination of his squad to "achieve something for ourselves," which propelled them past the threat posed by Legon Cities.

He also acknowledged the importance of a rigorous pre-season in preparing the team for success.

Konadu humbly admitted that while there was nothing extraordinary about his team, their defenders excelled in managing the game situation effectively. Despite Legon Cities' efforts to stage a comeback after Foster Apertorgbor and Mohammed Abdul Rahaman secured first-half goals, Nsoatreman's defense proved resilient, sealing the victory.

Looking ahead to the final against Bofoakwa Tano FC, Konadu expressed satisfaction with his team's performance and reaffirmed their target of winning the competition.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more