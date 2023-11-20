Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu in stable condition after assault

Nsoatreman FC spokesperson, Gyempeh Joel, has provided an update on the condition of the club's head coach, Maxwell Konadu, who was assaulted after his team's 0-0 draw against Bofoakwa Tano.

In a post shared on X, Joel stated that Maxwell Konadu is currently in stable condition, having regained consciousness.

However, he mentioned that the former Asante Kotoko manager is not yet fully verbally active and remains restless.

The assault occurred when disappointed fans of Bofoakwa Tano invaded the pitch after the match, leading to physical harm to Konadu, who was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment.

UPDATE ON COACH MAXWELL Coach Maxwell Konadu is back to consciousness, but not fully. He's still very restless and not really verbally active. Get well soon, Our friend, our coach!

Bofoakwa Tano have released a statement condemning the incident and attributing blame to a section of their fans. Additionally, the club have been temporarily banned from using the Coronation Park as its home venue.