Nsoatreman FC coach slams players for failing to execute game plan against Hearts of Oak

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed his disappointment with his team's performance against Hearts of Oak, citing their failure to follow instructions and capitalise on the opposition's weaknesses.

Despite taking the lead in the first half through Walid Fuseini, Nsoatreman ultimately lost 2-1 at home, extending their winless streak against Hearts of Oak to four games.

In his post-match comments, Konadu highlighted his team's inability to execute their game plan, particularly in the second half when Hearts of Oak switched to a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

According to Konadu, his players were instructed to exploit the opposition's lack of width by playing through the wings, but they failed to respond to the tactics.

"When Hearts came in the second half, they started playing the 4-4-2 diamond, which means they didn’t have wingers and that is what we instructed our boys to play through the wings so that we can hit them at their weakest point, but the first 10 minutes they were not (responding to the tactics)," he lamented.

Nsoatreman FC currently sit fourth on the Premier League table with 30 points and will aim to bounce back from this defeat when they host Dreams FC in their next fixture.