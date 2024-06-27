Nsoatreman FC committed to upgrading home grounds for CAF Confederation Cup matches

Nsoatreman SC General Manager, Eric Alagidede, has reaffirmed the club's dedication to upgrading their home grounds, Nana Kromansah II Park in Twumasikrom, Nsoatre, to meet the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requirements for hosting CAF Confederation Cup matches.

Alagidede shared that the club is working diligently to ensure their facilities meet CAF's standards, enabling their loyal fans to enjoy African football at their home venue.

Nsoatreman FC, who recently clinched the FA Cup title, securing their place in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup, aims to provide their supporters with the opportunity to witness continental matches locally.

The club is preparing to welcome the club licensing team to inspect their facilities and identify areas needing immediate upgrades.

"CAF has sent documents requesting we submit a venue for our matches and an alternative venue," Alagidede told Peace FM. "We have promised our fans in Nsoatre that we will strive to host our games at Nana Professor Kromansah II Park in Twumasikrom, Nsoatre. The club licensing team will visit to assess our facility and identify urgent needs. With contractors on-site, we can make necessary improvements for the preliminaries."

Alagidede emphasised the importance of playing at their home grounds, not only for the club's benefit but also to promote Nsoatre globally.

"The team owners are the supporters, and it would be a disservice to them if we moved the matches elsewhere after they came out in numbers to celebrate our FA Cup victory. Hosting the games in Nsoatre will also put our town on the map. Many in Accra have never heard of Nsoatre, but this could change that."

As a backup, the club has designated Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as their alternative venue.