GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Nsoatreman FC complete signing of forward Osafo Antwi

Published on: 14 September 2023
Nsoatreman FC complete signing of forward Osafo Antwi

Nsoatreman FC have announced the signing of forward Osafo Antwi ahead of the new season. 

The striker joins Nsotreman FC from Division Two side Real Fanteakwa.

"We are pleased to announce the capture of a young and promising attacker, Osafo Antwi from a division two side, Real Fanteakwa FC. Welcome to the Amanaso family, A.T.," wrote the club on X.

Antwi is expected to beef up the attack of Nsoatreman for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Efiri Tete Amanaso lads have been preparing for the start of the new campaign under new coach Maxwell Konadu.

Nsoatreman will begin the season with a home game against Bechem United.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more