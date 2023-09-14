Nsoatreman FC complete signing of forward Osafo Antwi

Nsoatreman FC have announced the signing of forward Osafo Antwi ahead of the new season.

The striker joins Nsotreman FC from Division Two side Real Fanteakwa.

"We are pleased to announce the capture of a young and promising attacker, Osafo Antwi from a division two side, Real Fanteakwa FC. Welcome to the Amanaso family, A.T.," wrote the club on X.

Antwi is expected to beef up the attack of Nsoatreman for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Efiri Tete Amanaso lads have been preparing for the start of the new campaign under new coach Maxwell Konadu.

Nsoatreman will begin the season with a home game against Bechem United.