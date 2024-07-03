Nsoatreman FC confirm amicable departure of coach Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC confirmed Maxwell Konadu's departure, stating that they have parted ways with the coach "amicably."

Konadu has left the club to join South African second-tier side Black Leopards on a three-year deal, to get the club back into the top flight.

Konadu, who signed a two-year contract with Nsoatreman in 2023, was set to lead the club in their maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign. The former Asante Kotoko coach guided the team to their first-ever trophy by winning the MTN FA Cup, defeating Bofoakwa Tano in the final.

Initial reports indicated that Nsoatreman were reluctant to approve his departure, demanding $6,000 in compensation.

However, the club said, "Nsoatreman Football Club has amicably parted ways with head coach Maxwell Konadu. Maxwell Konadu leaves behind a legacy after clinching the historic FA Cup title and guiding the team to a commendable fourth-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. He departs as a revered figure and will always be welcomed warmly at our club."

The statement continued, "Our focus remains firmly on our upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign. The departure of Coach Maxwell Konadu does not diminish our aspirations. We are determined to continue our journey towards becoming a prominent force in Ghanaian and African football."

Konadu, who previously won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko, joined Nsoatreman from Legon Cities (formerly WA All Stars).