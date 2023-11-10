Nsoatreman FC forward disappointed with loss to Medeama

Nsoatreman FC winger Stephen Diyou has expressed disappointment over his team's loss to Medeama in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.

Despite putting in a solid performance, Nsoatreman FC fell victim to a 1-0 defeat, with Jonathan Sowah scoring the winning goal for Medeama from the penalty spot.

Diyou felt that his team did not deserve to lose, citing their good performance throughout the game. "We performed well against Medeama, the fans can even testify. We implemented what our coaches told us, just that penalty decided the game. Looking at our performance, I don’t think we deserved to lose this game," he said after the match.

The loss was particularly frustrating for Nsoatreman FC, as they had been performing well in the league and were hoping to continue their momentum.

Currently, they sit in second place on the Ghana Premier League table, tied on points with third-place Medeama after nine games into the season.

Despite the setback, Diyou remains optimistic about his team's future prospects. With their sights now set on their next fixture, Nsoatreman FC will look to bounce back and get back to winning ways against Real Tamale United.