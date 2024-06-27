Nsoatreman FC forward Stephen Diyou eager for overseas move

Nsoatreman FC forward Stephen Diyou has expressed his readiness to seize any opportunity to move abroad, following an impressive season in the Ghana Premier League.

The 20-year-old forward had a standout performance for the Nsoatre-based club, netting six goals and providing three assists in 33 games. Diyou's contributions were pivotal in Nsoatreman FC's recent success, including their victory over Bofoakwa Tano to clinch the FA Cup title last weekend.

In an interview with Wontumi FM, Diyou shared his aspirations for his career and his openness to moving abroad for better opportunities.

“Everyone wants to attain greater heights in their career. For now, I’m playing in the Premier League, but if I get the opportunity to move abroad, I won’t hesitate,” he said.

Despite his ambition to play internationally, Diyou is expected to play a significant role for Nsoatreman FC in the upcoming football season if he remains with the team. His presence will be crucial as the club prepares to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup following their FA Cup triumph.

Diyou's performance has not only been a testament to his talent but also highlights the growing potential within the ranks of Nsoatreman FC.