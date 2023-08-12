Nsoatreman FC gain valuable experience in international friendly against Kara Club

Ghana Premier League outfit Nsoatreman FC carried on with their pre-season preparations through an international friendly encounter against Togo's Kara Club.

Despite a valiant effort, Nsoatreman faced a narrow 1-0 defeat in Lome. The match provided the team with a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming season, instilling optimism for a strong performance.

Coach Maxwell Konadu, at the helm of Nsoatreman, had the chance to gauge his team's strengths and identify areas for improvement through this friendly fixture. As the new season beckons, scheduled to commence in September, the insights gained from this match could prove instrumental in the club's pursuit of success.

Having notably reached the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup last season, Nsoatreman FC are undoubtedly eager to build upon their achievements.

With their opening match set to take place at home against Bechem United, supporters are keenly anticipating the team's renewed efforts and the strategic adjustments that Coach Konadu may implement to elevate their performance.