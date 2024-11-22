Nsoatreman FC GM Eric Alagidede vows to stop Hearts of Oak

Nsoatreman FC General Manager, Eric Alagidede, has assured fans to expert a remarkable performance from his outfit as they prepare to face Hearts of Oak.

With Hearts of Oak hoping to continue their positive run, the FA Cup champions are poised to shock them in a highly anticiapated fixture at the University of Ghana Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

“We won’t leave Accra empty-handed. It is a fact that Hearts of Oak are on a winning streak, but that notwithstanding, this is a turning point for us,” Alagidede stated firmly on Asempa FM.

“If Hearts of Oak wants to secure any points, they should aim for those in their match against Kotoko. Getting points from the Nsoatreman game is impossible,” he added.

The bold comments have added fuel to the fire, setting the tone for a thrilling match as both Hearts of Oak and Nsoatreman battle to strengthen their league positions. Currently, Hearts of Oak sit third, while Nsoatreman occupy 13th place.