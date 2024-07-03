Nsoatreman FC goalkeepers coach Isaac Amoako quits position

Nsoatreman FC goalkeepers coach Isaac Amoako has tendered his resignation ahead of the upcoming season.

The former shot stopper submitted his resignation letter to the management of Nsoatreman on Wednesday, bringing an end to his tenure with the club.

Amoako's decision to leave Nsoatreman comes as a surprise to many, given his experience and expertise in the goalkeeping department.

This follows the departure of head coach Maxwell Konadu, who has joined South African club Black Leopards.

During his playing career, he had notable stints with AshantiGold SC, Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC, and was widely regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League.

As a coach, Amoako had been instrumental in shaping the goalkeeping unit of Nsoatreman, and his departure will undoubtedly be felt.

The club will now have to search for a suitable replacement to fill the void left by Amoako's resignation.

The reasons behind his decision to leave are yet to be disclosed, but it is believed that he may be seeking new challenges and opportunities in his coaching career.