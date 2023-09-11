Nsoatreman FC hold Asante Kotoko in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by fellow top flight side Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams will begin the 2023/24 league season under new managers and sought to learn valuable lesson from this high profile friendly ahead of the season.

Prosper Ogum would be the more worried of the two managers as The Porcupine Warriors were frustrated by the visitors who nullified them in all areas on the field especially in the second half.

Ogum has brought in twelve new players with most of them lacking top flight experience, and would need time settle. As the season kicks off this weekend, other league contenders won’t be scared when they come up against this side after watching them against Maxwell Konadu’s lads.

By Suleman Asante

