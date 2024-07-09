Nsoatreman FC new coach Yaw Preko tasked to reach CAF Confederation Cup group phase 

Yaw Preko, the newly appointed coach of Nsoatreman FC, has been given the ambitious task of leading the team to at least the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Preko was officially unveiled on Monday, July 8, at the Baffour Complex in Twumasikrom, Nsoatre, in the Bono Region, following the departure of Maxwell Konadu.

Club owner Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency and the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, emphasized the need for a "winning mentality" from the former Great Olympics coach.

"While you are winning home games, you must win away matches as well," Baffour-Awuah stated. "That is what we are expecting from you."

Under the guidance of Maxwell Konadu, Nsoatreman FC secured a fourth-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League and won the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup, thereby qualifying for the next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Baffour-Awuah expressed high expectations for Preko, especially regarding the club's performance in the continental competition.

"Just like we agreed with Maxwell Konadu that in his first season, we are not expecting much from him but expected him to win the league in his second season, we are also not expecting that much from [Yaw Preko] in his first season," Baffour-Awuah explained. "However, as for Africa, at least he should take us to the group stage and the rest in the course of the league season, we will review our positions."

In his remarks, Yaw Preko expressed his belief in destiny regarding his new role at Nsoatreman FC.

"I promise you guys with my boys [that] we will do whatever it takes that where Maxwell left off, we will take it to the next level," Preko vowed.

Nsoatreman FC aim to make a significant impact in the CAF Confederation Cup under the leadership of their new coach, with high hopes for continued success and progress.