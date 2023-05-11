Nsoatreman FC ready for Africa, says striker Samuel Ofori

Nsoatreman FC striker Samuel Ofori has expressed his team's readiness to represent Ghana in Africa next season if they win the FA Cup competition.

The club from Nsoatre are currently in the semifinals of the tournament and will take on King Faisal on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

According to Ofori, the club's President has assured the team of the chance to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next season should they manage to win the FA Cup title.

"It is our aim to win the FA Cup title. We’ve done a couple of meetings and I can tell you our President is ready for Africa should we win the trophy," Ofori told Bryt FM.

The forward is expected to play a pivotal role for his team in their clash against King Faisal this weekend.

Ofori has been a key player for the Ghana Premier League debutants this season, scoring crucial goals for the club as they push to maintain their status in the top flight at the end of the season.