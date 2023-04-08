GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 April 2023
Nsoatreman FC secure first-ever FA Cup semis spot with victory over RTU

Nsoatreman FC secured their first-ever appearance in the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Nsoatre-based team took the lead just before half-time with a well-placed header from Philip Ofori, assisted by Emmanuel Kotei's corner-kick.

Although Real Tamale United put up a strong fight in the second half, Nsoatreman's goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu made some impressive saves to keep them at bay.

Despite bringing on Baba Kushibo, Roland Frimpong and Mohammed Mankuyeli as substitutes, Real Tamale United couldn't find the equalizer they needed to force extra time.

As a result, Nsoatreman FC held on to their 1-0 lead and secured their spot in the FA Cup semi-finals.

They will now face the winner of the quarter-final match between Aduana Stars and King Faisal, which is scheduled to take place later this month.

