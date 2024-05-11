Nsoatreman FC secure spot in MTN FA Cup final with win over Legon Cities

Nsoatreman FC clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Legon Cities to reach the final of this season’s MTN FA Cup on Saturday.

Played at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, the match featured a series of twists and turns, including a heavy rainstorm that caused a brief interruption.

Nsoatreman started strong, with Apetorgbor Foster opening the scoring in the 35th minute, followed closely by Eric Osei Bonsu's goal three minutes later.

These quickfire goals propelled Nsoatreman to a commanding 2-0 lead, leaving Legon Cities struggling to catch up.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half, as a heavy downpour disrupted the flow of the game.

Following a brief pause, the teams returned to the field, with Legon Cities pushing harder to reduce the deficit.

They eventually succeeded, with William Adjei finding the back of the net in the 60th minute to bring the score to 2-1.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Nsoatreman remained focused and determined, holding on to their slim lead until the final whistle blew.

Coach Maxwell Konadu, who led the team to the semifinals last season, was ecstatic about the outcome.

Nsoatreman will face either Dreams FC or Bofoakwa Tano in the final.