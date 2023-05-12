Nsoatreman FC striker Samuel Ofori sure of victory in FA Cup semi-final clash against King Faisal

Nsoatreman FC striker Samuel Ofori has said that his team is determined to beat King Faisal to secure a place in the final of this season's Ghana FA Cup.

Nsoatreaman have already exceeded expectations by reaching the semifinals of the competition. However, they are not satisfied yet and are keen on securing a place in the final.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Ofori expressed his side's determination to beat King Faisal and secure a place in the final. He said, "We take on King Faisal in the semi-final and we will make sure to beat them to secure final spot."

The forward is expected to play a crucial role for his team in their upcoming semifinal clash against King Faisal. He has been an integral member of Nsoatreman FC this season, scoring important goals for the club as they aim to maintain their status in the Ghana Premier League.

Nsoatreman FC will face King Faisal on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in what promises to be an exciting clash, with the winner to face either Skyy FC or Dreams in the final.

Nsoatreman FC's journey to the semifinals has been impressive, and they will be hoping to continue their impressive run by securing a place in the final.