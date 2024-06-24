Nsoatreman FC to bolster squad for CAF Confederation Cup, says GM Eric Alagidede

Nsoatreman FC will bring in new players to improve their squad for the CAF Confederation Cup, according to General Manager Eric Alagidede.

Nsoatreman will participate in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time next season, a reward for winning their first-ever trophy.

They clinched the MTN FA Cup trophy on Sunday night, beating Bofoakwa Tano. Nsoatreman had to stage a comeback after going behind, eventually winning on penalties.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead with a well-executed goal by Richard Dzikoe in the 22nd minute, but Nsoatreman equalised with 11 minutes remaining in regular time when Sadat Mohammed's ambitious long-range shot slipped through goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi's hands, forcing the game into a penalty shootout.

16-year-old Apetorgbor Foster scored the winning penalty.

"We will enhance our squad for the upcoming African campaign," Alagidede said on Asempa FM.

"The coach is already in talks with several players as we aim to make a significant impact. Dreams FC have set a benchmark, but we do not feel pressured to match their achievements, such as reaching the semifinals. We are focused on adequate preparation to ensure a commendable performance in Africa."