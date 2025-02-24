Nsoatreman FC vow justice for slain Asante Kotoko fan Pooley

Nsoatreman FC have broken their silence on the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong Pooley, pledging full cooperation in ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

Pooley was fatally stabbed during Kotoko’s matchday 19 clash against Nsoatreman in Nsoatre, an incident that shook Ghanaian football. While Kotoko initially claimed the club had not personally reached out to them, Nsoatreman have now publicly addressed the matter.

"Life is precious, and it is condemnable when life like that of Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley) is lost in such a manner," the club stated.

"It is important to state on record that since the said death, management has been assisting the police with investigating the circumstances of the death, and in bringing to justice the person(s) who are accomplices in the death of Nana Pooley.

"It is the belief of management that the real culprits will be brought to book and justice served."

Kotoko, which initially insisted it would not return to football until justice was served, has now confirmed its participation in upcoming matches after Pooley’s burial on March 6.

The incident has also triggered urgent discussions within Ghanaian football, leading to the suspension of the Premier League.