Nsoatreman FC's impressive performance in Ghana Premier League attributed to discipline, says coach Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has credited his team's outstanding performance in the Ghana Premier League to discipline.

Under Konadu's guidance, Nsoatreman FC recently defeated traditional powerhouse Kumasi Asante Kotoko, propelling them to the top of the league table.

In a closely contested match, it was Stephen Diyou's goal that secured the crucial victory for the home team in the eighth week of the Ghana Premier League, allowing Nsoatreman to claim the league's summit.

With a one-point lead over second-placed Aduana FC and a game in hand, Nsoatreman FC currently leads the league standings.

Speaking about the team's success, Konadu emphasised the significance of hard work and the players' commitment, stating, "It's about hard work, players are giving their best and that's why we're exhibiting good performance this season."

"Players are not allowed to do what they want. We play with certain principles, and whoever is not able to adhere to them, we make changes. Our improved performance this season is a result of the discipline we've instilled in the team."

Nsoatreman will face Great Olympics in Accra during the ninth week of the Ghana Premier League, and they are determined to continue their impressive run in the competition.