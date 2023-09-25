Nsoatreman FC's struggle against Hearts of Oak blamed on early red card

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, has attributed his team's difficulties against Hearts of Oak to playing with a man less for a significant portion of the game, following an early red card.

In the 30th minute, Philip Ofori of Nsoatreman was shown a red card after conceding a goal in the fourth minute. Due to that Nsoatreman failed to get anything significant from the game as they lost against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The lone goal was scored by Congolese striker Kashala Wanet Ramos, handing the Phobians their first win of the season after their opening-day defeat against RTU.

“It was a good game and a very difficult one of course because we had a red card in the early minutes and that made the game extremely difficult for us,” Konadu said after the game.

“We threw in some fresh legs seeking for equaliser but it didn’t happen. In general, I will say it was a good game especially for Hearts of Oak, they won and you can’t take anything away from them, they deserve to win today. Next time we will make sure that we remain disciplined on the pitch”

“They did their best but it wasn’t just enough to get the equalizer. We were not pushing hard enough because Hearts of Oak were keeping more of the balls so it made it difficult for us to get our rhythm. We did some moves and it could have resulted in a goal but just we were not clinical enough upfront” he said.