Nsoatreman forward Samuel Ofori commends Chris Hughton for scouting local players

Nsoatreman FC forward Samuel Ofori has praised Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's efforts in watching the Ghana Premier League.

Chris Hughton took over as Black Stars coach in March, with George Boateng and Didi Dramani serving as assistants. Hughton promised to keep an eye on local-based players by watching more local football after worries about their exclusion from the first call-up.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss adhered to his words and has already seen a significant number of Ghana Premier League matches.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Samuel Ofori stated that the presence of Hughton will provide extra impetus for the home-based players to prove their value.

“Chris Hughton watching the Premier League gives us extra motivation. I believe his monitoring will help a lot of players in the local scene to improve” he said.

Samuel Ofori scored needed all two goals for his side as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Legon Cities on Sunday in the 30th round of matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Nsoatreman are currently lying in the danger zone with 37 points.