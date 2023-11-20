Nsoatreman General Manager says spectator violence in Bofoakwa Tano game is unjustifiable

Nsoatreman FC General Manager Eric Alagidede has vehemently denied any provocation from their side that would have justified the shocking outbreak of violence unleashed by Bofoakwa Tano's fans during their clash in the Ghana Premier League which ended in a goalless draw.

The post-match chaos witnessed spectators engaging in violent behaviour, assaulting Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu, hurling objects at players, and even forcing match officials to seek refuge in a room.

While the reason for their acts of hooligan remains unknown, Alagidede believes there was nothing substantive enough to trigger the displeasure of fans.

"At the end of regulation time, 90 minutes, nobody scored; the game itself had no incident that would warrant violence. I think the expectation from the home fans was so much, and by all means, they should get a goal in the game," Alagidede stated on Peace FM.

"If you notice a player will just fall in the 18-yard box, then everybody at the stadium will be calling for a penalty; the referee was very close to the action spots. These are some of the things that didn't sit well with the fans who assumed that the referee cheated them," he added, shedding light on the circumstances leading to the unfortunate events."

In response to this reprehensible incident, the Ghana Football Association has taken swift action, imposing a temporary ban on Bofoakwa Tano from utilising their home venue, the Sunyani Coronation Park.