Nsoatreman insist Konadu remains coach amid Black Leopards links

Nsoatreman FC are refuting reports that coach Maxwell Konadu has left the club, despite his links to South African side Black Leopards.

News outlet Ghanasportsnews.com spoke to Nsoatreman General Manager Eric Alagidede, who confirmed Konadu remains their coach.

This contradicts recent reports suggesting Konadu's resignation was imminent.

Konadu, who led Nsoatreman to their historic FA Cup win last month, is reportedly close to a deal with Black Leopards.

However, Nsoatreman are holding firm, with owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah demanding a $60,000 compensation fee from the South African club to secure Konadu's release.

Konadu signed a two-year contract with Nsoatreman in 2023. He previously managed Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko, and served as assistant coach for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

The situation remains unclear, with conflicting reports about Konadu's future. Nsoatreman insist he remains their coach, while negotiations with Black Leopards appear to be ongoing.