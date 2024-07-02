GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Nsoatreman insist Konadu remains coach amid Black Leopards links

Published on: 02 July 2024
Nsoatreman insist Konadu remains coach amid Black Leopards links
Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC are refuting reports that coach Maxwell Konadu has left the club, despite his links to South African side Black Leopards.

News outlet Ghanasportsnews.com spoke to Nsoatreman General Manager Eric Alagidede, who confirmed Konadu remains their coach.

This contradicts recent reports suggesting Konadu's resignation was imminent.

Konadu, who led Nsoatreman to their historic FA Cup win last month, is reportedly close to a deal with Black Leopards.

However, Nsoatreman are holding firm, with owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah demanding a $60,000 compensation fee from the South African club to secure Konadu's release.

Konadu signed a two-year contract with Nsoatreman in 2023. He previously managed Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko, and served as assistant coach for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

The situation remains unclear, with conflicting reports about Konadu's future. Nsoatreman insist he remains their coach, while negotiations with Black Leopards appear to be ongoing.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more