Nsoatreman midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar credits team effort for MTN FA Cup victory

Nsoatreman midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar attributes the club's MTN FA Cup triumph to a strong collective performance from his teammates.

The Nsoatre-based side secured the trophy with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Bofoakwa Tano, following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of action on Sunday, June 23, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

"We are so excited. It was a difficult game but we played hard, worked hard, played as a team and that is what gave us the result," he told Joy Sports.

Nsoatreman's victory marks their first domestic cup win since the club's establishment. Additionally, the team earned the opportunity to represent Ghana at next season's CAF Confederation Cup due to their FA Cup victory.

Manaf emphasised the importance of rest before preparing for the continental competition, saying, "For now we have to go and rest before we start training and we will continue from there."