Nsoatreman tactician Maxwell Konadu stresses importance of friendly against Togolese champions ASKO de Kara

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Maxwell Konadu has highlighted the importance of the club’s first ever international friendly against Togo Premier League champions, ASKO de Kara.

As part of preparations towards their CAF Champions League campaign this month, the Togolese champions have extended an invitation to the Ghana Premier League side for a friendly.

The match is set to take to place on Saturday, 12th August, 2023 at the Kegue Stadium in the Togolese capital, Lome.

According to Konadu, his side also stand to benefit immensely from the game as they prepare for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

He said: “We think it is an opportunity for our boys to be exposed to international football. Most of the boys when they come into our local league, they will do well. The score line will not be anything we are looking at but the opportunity to showcase our talent is more important.

“It will show us a lot of the areas we think we are doing well and when that happens, you will rethink and restructure your team before the league kicks off. So, the friendly match is very important and crucial for us.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante