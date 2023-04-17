Nsoatreman tactician Mumuni Abubakari vows to go for the 'kill' against King Faisal

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakari has revealed that their next Premier League match against King Faisal on Friday, April 21 2023 is a must win.

The premier league debutants are languishing in the relegation zone following their 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak on Sunday night in Accra.

Speaking to StarTimes after full time, Abubakari disclosed that their quest for survival begins with their home match against King Faisal, which they have to win.

"I think that is all we will be thinking of. Obviously, we will have to go in for a kill because the 3 maximum points is at stake and I think we can't afford to lose them to be sure of our stability in the league," he said.

By Suleman Asante

