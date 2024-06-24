Nsoatreman to represent Ghana in CAF Confederation Cup after MTN FA Cup triumph

Nsoatreman SC are set to take over the CAF Confederation Cup baton from Dreams FC following their historic MTN FA Cup victory against Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.

The triumph not only marks Nsoatreman's first major trophy but also earns them the honour of representing Ghana in the prestigious continental competition.

Led by experienced coach Maxwell Konadu, Nsoatreman SC demonstrated remarkable resilience, fighting from behind to secure their place in African football.

Bofoakwa Tano took an early lead in the 22nd minute through a well-placed goal by Richard Dzikoev in Sunday's final at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The Sunyani-based team appeared poised to lift the trophy as they maintained their lead deep into the second half.

However, with just 11 minutes left, Sadat Mohammed of Nsoatreman SC struck a crucial equaliser, ensuring the game would head into extra time.

Despite both teams creating numerous opportunities, neither could find the back of the net during the additional 30 minutes, leading to a tense penalty shootout.

Nsoatreman SC held their nerve and emerged victorious with a 5-4 scoreline, sparking jubilant celebrations among their players and supporters.

The victory not only brings glory to Nsoatreman SC but also presents them with the opportunity to play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They will be taking over from Dreams FC, who had a memorable campaign in the previous season, reaching the semi-finals before being stopped by Zamalek.

Dreams FC's remarkable run made them the first Ghanaian side in 20 years to reach this stage of the competition.

As Nsoatreman SC prepare for their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup, they face the daunting challenge of matching or surpassing the achievements of Dreams FC.

The eyes of Ghanaian football fans will be on Nsoatreman as they embark on this new and exciting journey in African football.