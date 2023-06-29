Ntow Fianko challenges Ghana FA presidency terms

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator Ntow Fianko has voiced his opposition to the concept of a two-term presidency for the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Fianko's dissenting view has sparked a contentious debate about the direction of leadership within the GFA.

While there have been suggestions to extend the terms to three, Fianko takes a different stance, proposing that individuals should not be allowed to serve more than one four-year term.

He believes that if a president is determined to implement their vision, they can accomplish it within a four-year timeframe.

"To me, I feel the GFA Presidency should allow for two terms, but in my view, anyone who serves a four-year term should not be allowed to go for another term," Fianko expressed during an interview with Peace FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.

He further supported his viewpoint by highlighting the achievements of former GFA president Ohene Gyan, who served for three years and left a lasting impact.

Fianko, who was Gyan's campaign manager, emphasised that Gyan's significant accomplishments occurred during his initial four-year term in office.

Fianko's objection to the two-term presidency concept raises pertinent questions about the effectiveness and potential limitations of GFA leadership.

The upcoming GFA Congress will provide a platform to discuss and consider alternative approaches, including the possibility of extending terms to three.