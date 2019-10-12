Numancia coach Luis Carrión sends words of encouragement to Dwamena following heart problem

Numancia manager Luis Carrión says he wished Raphael Dwamena could recover in time to continue his football career after the player was ruled of Real Zaragoza's clash with his side.

The striker has been asked to stay away from football indefinitely after a heart problem was detected during his regular routine test.

The condition sent shock waves across Spain and in the player's native country Ghana.

However, Luis Carrión has some word of encouragement to the Ghanaian, wishing him well as he continues with his recovery.

"It's a shame. We send you our encouragement. I wish I could be on Sunday because it would mean that it's fine. They are sports casualties that they don't like, " he said ahead of their clash against Real Zaragoza.

Real Zaragoza travel to Numancia on Sunday.

Dwamena, who is on loan from Levante has had a good start to the campaign netting twice in 9 segunda B games.