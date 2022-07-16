Nurnberg forward Kwadwo Duah disappointed with defeat to St Pauli on competitive debut

English-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah has expressed disappointment following FC Nurnberg's defeat to St Pauli on the opening day of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

The 25-year-old Swiss youth international netted his first competitive goal for the club in the 3-2 defeat to St Pauli.

"I would have liked to have won the game. St. Pauli did well in the first half. The 0:3 broke our necks, but we briefly showed morale again with the 1:3. After After the first goal I wished we could turn the game around," he said after the game.

Meanwhile, Duah is positive ahead of the derby against Greuther Furth next week, hoping Nurnberg will get their first win of the season.

“It will be a completely different game. We will do everything we can to win this game. Everyone will give 100 percent," added the forward.

Duah drilled home in the 46th minute but his goal was not enough as Nurnberg suffered a 3-2 defeat at St Pauli.

The Boys on Brown were rampant in the first half, scoring three times before the 40th minutes.

Jackson Irvine opened the scoring for the hosts in the 24 minute before Leart Paraqada extended the lead from the spot. Lukas Daschner add the third in the 39th minute.

Kwadwo Duah netted right after the break firing from a ferocious strike to pull one back for the visitors. Enrico Valentini scored in injury time and it was too late for the visitors to get an equalizer.

Kwadwo Duah joined Nurnberg in the summer transfer window from Swiss topflight side St Gallen.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, the 25-year-old is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite playing for Switzerland at youth levels.