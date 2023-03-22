Nurudeen Abdulai voted Medeama Player of The Month for February

Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai has been named Player of the Month for his team for the second time this year after winning the award in January.

Abdulai won the award at the expense of Ivorian midfielder Jean Vital and goalie Felix Kyei.

The talented centre-back picked two Man of the Match Awards and contributed significantly to the performance of the team.

Abdulai added two goals to his tally in the month of February.

The former Cheetah FC defender was presented with a 32inch LED TV after their 2-0 win over Great Olympics sponsored by Tarkwa Community Mining Scheme.