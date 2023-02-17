Nurudeen Abdulai voted Medeama Player of the Month for January

Nurudeen Abdulai has been named Medeama Player of the Month for the month of January.

The talented centre-back picked four Man of the Match Awards and contributed significantly to the performance of the team.

The former Cheetah FC defender was presented with a 32inch LED TV at Halftime sponsored by Tarkwa Community Mining Scheme.

Nurudeen was again adjudged the best player of the match in the side's 2-0 win over Legon Cities on Friday.

Nurudeen Abdulai, who joined the Mauve and Yellow from lower division side Cheetah FC was on target as the two-time FA Cup winners bagged maximum points.

The powerful centre-back is now living the dream as he continues to earn reviews for his startling displays for the side.

Nurudeen Abdulai scored his second goal of the season with a sublime finish in the 40th minute.

The powerful centre-back tip-toed on a cross from captain Kwasi Donsu to deliver a cracking shot to beat goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey to put the home side infront.

The Mauve and Yellows made their dominance count after striker Joshua Agyemang put the icing on the cake with a sleek finish on 70th minute to hand the side the maximum points at the Akoon Community Park.