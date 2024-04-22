Nurudeen Amadu: FC Samartex coach focused on Ghana Premier League title despite defeat to Kotoko

FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu remains focused on their pursuit of the Ghana Premier League title despite their recent defeat to Asante Kotoko.

Despite suffering a contentious 1-0 loss to Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Amadu emphasised that the defeat has not derailed their ambitions for the league title.

In the thrilling encounter which left fans on the edge of their seats, the decisive moment arrived in the 60th-minute mark when Enock Morrison converted the only from the spot to put an end to the atrocious run of the Porcupine Warriors who had not won a game in their last seven matches.

The loss marked FC Samartex's first defeat in seven games, maintaining their position at the top of the league table with 49 points.

Amadu acknowledged the disappointment of the loss but remained optimistic about their prospects. He commended his team for their effort and expressed confidence in their ability to bounce back from the setback.

“We are still very ambitious and we are going forward. I mean, if the performance was not good, then we will have a cause to be worried. I think that they did their best only that their best was not enough. I congratulate them. It was a good game. We will look forward to other matches,” Amadu stated.

With their sights set on the upcoming game against Great Olympics at the Nsenkyire Sports Stadium on Friday, April 26, FC Samartex are determined to maintain its momentum and continue its quest for the league title.