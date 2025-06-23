Kwesi Nyantakyi: Hooliganism scaring off sponsors from Ghana Premier League

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has attributed the lack of sponsorship in Ghanaian football to growing incidents of hooliganism.

In recent years, the local game has been marred by fan violence, with several clubs and venues recording unruly scenes. Speaking in an upcoming Joy Sports documentary, Nyantakyi stressed that such disturbances are damaging the sport’s image and deterring corporate investment.

“When violence takes centre stage in footballing issues in the country, it drives away sponsors,” the former CAF 1st Vice President said.

“A lot of people don’t want to associate themselves with bad brands tainted with violence and illegality.

Nyantakyi, who also previously served as CAF’s First Vice President, emphasized that violence has no place in football and called for more stringent measures to curb the trend.

“Violence has no place at all in the game,” Nyantakyi added.

The Ghana Premier League has been without a title sponsor since betPawa withdrew its support in November 2023.